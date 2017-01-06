Land Rover Freelander 2

£19,770 19770.00GBP
Unit 8 Victoria Road Industrial Estate
BN41 1XQ, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Colour SatNav, Heated Seats, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full main dealer service history Navigation System, Sunroof - Electric, Digital Radio (DAB), Climate Control - Auto with Air Filtrat & Air Qual, Cruise Control, 7in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Parking Aid - Rear, Say What You See - Voice Activation, Parking Aid - Front, Heated Front Seats, Grained Leather Seats - Electric, Alloy Wheels - 18in 10-Spoke, Driver Information Centre, Alarm System - Perimetric, Memory Function for Drivers Seat and Ext. Mirrors, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Grained Leather Dynamic Seats, Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc , File Compatibility, 3.5 Auxiliary Input, Single USB MP3/iPod Connectivity, Rain Sensing Wipers
Colour SatNav, Heated Seats, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full main dealer service history
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
People are stupid. Mention the countr...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...
The Christmas countdown is underway and th...