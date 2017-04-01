£7,995 7995.00GBP
Eastbourne Road
BN24 6HN, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Half Leather, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, ABS, Isofix, Twin Air Bags, Quick-Clear Screen, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash/wipe, Side Steps, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Sunroof, Push Button Start, Multi-Disc CD Player, Radio, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history Land Rover Freelander 2 TDiesel4 HSE 5 Dr 2.2 [6], Land Rover Service History, Demo+2 Owners and Genuine Mileage of 94,000 with SatNav, Full Leather Upholstery, Cruise/Traction Control, Parking Sensors, Electric Seats and Push Button Start. A Great 4x4
