Land Rover Freelander 2

car description

Air Conditioning, Powered Folding Mirrors, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, Cloth Upholstery, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, CD Player, 4x4, Full service history AN OUTSTANDING FREELANDER 2 2.2 DIESEL AUTOMATIC HAVING ONLY COVERED 21,800 MILES FROM NEW AND SUPPORTED BY FULL LANDROVER MAIN DEALER SWERVICE HISTORY FINISHED IN STUNNING SANTORINI BLACK METALIC PAINT THIS CAR HAS BEEN WELL CARED FOR AND IS NOW AVAILABLE TO VIEW AT OUR WESTHAM SHOWROOM NEAR EASTBOURNE EAST SUSSEX BN245NP CALL NOW ON 01323 760973