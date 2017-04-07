loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander 2

£11,995 11995.00GBP

Westham Business Park
BN24 5NP, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£11,995
car description

Air Conditioning, Powered Folding Mirrors, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, Cloth Upholstery, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, CD Player, 4x4, Full service history AN OUTSTANDING FREELANDER 2 2.2 DIESEL AUTOMATIC HAVING ONLY COVERED 21,800 MILES FROM NEW AND SUPPORTED BY FULL LANDROVER MAIN DEALER SWERVICE HISTORY FINISHED IN STUNNING SANTORINI BLACK METALIC PAINT THIS CAR HAS BEEN WELL CARED FOR AND IS NOW AVAILABLE TO VIEW AT OUR WESTHAM SHOWROOM NEAR EASTBOURNE EAST SUSSEX BN245NP CALL NOW ON 01323 760973

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9356
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    21800 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
