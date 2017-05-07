loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander 2

£10,995 10995.00GBP

Eastbourne Road
BN24 6HN, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£10,995
Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Isofix, Curtain Airbags, Twin Air Bags, Side Air Bags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Rear Wash/wipe, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Twin Sunroofs, CD Player, Radio, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history Land Rover FreeLander 2 TDiesel4 HSE 2.2 Auto(6), Full Service History, 2 Owners & Low Mileage of 49,500 with 18'' Alloys, Folding Mirrors, SatNav, Heated/Electric Leather Seats, Parking Sensors & Alpine Radio/CD Player + Lots More. Top Spec 4x4

  • Ad ID
    9829
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    49500 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
