Land Rover Freelander 2

Fareham £18,950 18950.00GBP

Fareham, Hampshire

£18,950
•Stornaway grey, March 2013 reg, one very careful owner from new, full Land Rover service history, 12 months MoT. Immaculate condition.
•Features include electric panoramic sun roof, heated black leather adjustable seats & steering wheel, integral sat nav & Dolby surround sound with 6-disc in-dash CD, Bluetooth, cruise & terrain control, alloy wheels.

•Over £2,000 extras include unused full-size spare wheel, roof bars, tow bar with electrics, bike rack, side steps, mud flaps and rubber floor mats. Protected with Supagard.

  • Ad ID
    8629
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    HY13HBK
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2013
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2013
  • MOT expiry
    Mar 2018
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.1
  • Transmission
    72
  • Consumption
    30+ mpg
