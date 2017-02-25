Land Rover Freelander 2

Fareham £18,950 18950.00GBP
Fareham, Hampshire
•Stornaway grey, March 2013 reg, one very careful owner from new, full Land Rover service history, 12 months MoT. Immaculate condition.
•Features include electric panoramic sun roof, heated black leather adjustable seats & steering wheel, integral sat nav & Dolby surround sound with 6-disc in-dash CD, Bluetooth, cruise & terrain control, alloy wheels.
•Over £2,000 extras include unused full-size spare wheel, roof bars, tow bar with electrics, bike rack, side steps, mud flaps and rubber floor mats. Protected with Supagard.
