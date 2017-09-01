Land Rover Freelander 2

Farnham £13,500 13500.00GBP
Station Hill Garage
Farnham, GU9 8AA, Surrey
United Kingdom
Facelift Model, Black 1/2 Leather Alcantara, Multiple Airbags, Dual Zone Climate, Sat Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Powered Folding Mirrors, Driver Info System, Isofix, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Headlamp Jetwash, Auto Headlights, 17'' Alloys, Terrain Response System, HDC (Hill Decent Control), Alpine Premium Audio , Factory Alarm, 4x4, Full main dealer service history Stunning one owner example with full main dealer service history. Supplied with 12 months premium warranty.
Facelift Model, Black 1/2 Leather Alcantara, Multiple Airbags, Dual Zone Climate, Sat Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Powered Folding Mirrors, Driver Info System, Isofix, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Headlamp Jetwash, Auto Headlights, 17'' Alloys, Terrain Response System, HDC (Hill Decent Control), Alpine Premium Audio , Factory Alarm, 4x4, Full main dealer service history
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...