Land Rover Freelander 2

Farnham £13,500 13500.00GBP

Station Hill Garage
Farnham, GU9 8AA, Surrey
United Kingdom

£13,500
Facelift Model, Black 1/2 Leather Alcantara, Multiple Airbags, Dual Zone Climate, Sat Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Powered Folding Mirrors, Driver Info System, Isofix, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Headlamp Jetwash, Auto Headlights, 17'' Alloys, Terrain Response System, HDC (Hill Decent Control), Alpine Premium Audio , Factory Alarm, 4x4, Full main dealer service history Stunning one owner example with full main dealer service history. Supplied with 12 months premium warranty.

  • Ad ID
    15661
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    59000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
