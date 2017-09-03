Land Rover Freelander 2

Farnham £14,750 14750.00GBP
Station Hill Garage
Farnham, GU9 8AA, Surrey
United Kingdom
Facelift Model, Almond Soft Grain Leather, Dark Chestnut Interior , Sat Navigation, Touch Screen Multimedia, Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Multiple Airbags, Dual Zone Climate, Electric Sunroof, Cruise Control, Heated Folding Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Isofix, Driver Info System, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Auto-dip Rearview, Heated Windscreen, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Front and Rear Park Sensors, Side Steps, Auto Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Headlamp Jetwash, HDC (Hill Decent Control), Terrain Response System, 18'' Alloys, Engine start stop button, Alpine Premium Audio , Aux Input, Factory DAB Audio, Factory Alarm, 4x4, Full service history Excellent Example, Superb Colour Combination. Usual HSE Levels of Luxury. 12 Months Premium Warranty Included.
Facelift Model, Almond Soft Grain Leather, Dark Chestnut Interior , Sat Navigation, Touch Screen Multimedia, Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Multiple Airbags, Dual Zone Climate, Electric Sunroof, Cruise Control, Heated Folding Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Isofix, Driver Info System, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Auto-dip Rearview, Heated Windscreen, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Front and Rear Park Sensors, Side Steps, Auto Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Headlamp Jetwash, HDC (Hill Decent Control), Terrain Response System, 18'' Alloys, Engine start stop button, Alpine Premium Audio , Aux Input, Factory DAB Audio, Factory Alarm, 4x4, Full service history
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...