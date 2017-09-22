Land Rover Freelander 2

Farnham £13,500 13500.00GBP
Station Hill Garage
Farnham, GU9 8AA, Surrey
United Kingdom
Ebony Half Leather & Alcantara Interior, Multiple Airbags, Dual Zone Climate, Touch Screen Navigation, Touch Screen Multimedia, Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Cruise Control, Eco Drive Mode, Eco Start Stop, Powered Folding Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Windscreen, Isofix, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Auto-dip Rearview, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Auto Headlights, Headlamp Jetwash, Parking Sensors, 17'' Alloys, Descent Control (HDC), Terrain Response System, Front Fog Lamps, Driver Info System, 4x4, Full service history Excellent One Owner, Low Mileage Example. High Specificatio. 12 Months Premium Warranty Included.
Ebony Half Leather & Alcantara Interior, Multiple Airbags, Dual Zone Climate, Touch Screen Navigation, Touch Screen Multimedia, Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Cruise Control, Eco Drive Mode, Eco Start Stop, Powered Folding Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Windscreen, Isofix, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Auto-dip Rearview, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Auto Headlights, Headlamp Jetwash, Parking Sensors, 17'' Alloys, Descent Control (HDC), Terrain Response System, Front Fog Lamps, Driver Info System, 4x4, Full service history
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...