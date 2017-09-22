loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander 2

Farnham £13,500 13500.00GBP

Station Hill Garage
Farnham, GU9 8AA, Surrey
United Kingdom

£13,500
Ebony Half Leather &amp; Alcantara Interior, Multiple Airbags, Dual Zone Climate, Touch Screen Navigation, Touch Screen Multimedia, Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Cruise Control, Eco Drive Mode, Eco Start Stop, Powered Folding Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Windscreen, Isofix, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Auto-dip Rearview, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Auto Headlights, Headlamp Jetwash, Parking Sensors, 17'' Alloys, Descent Control (HDC), Terrain Response System, Front Fog Lamps, Driver Info System, 4x4, Full service history Excellent One Owner, Low Mileage Example. High Specificatio. 12 Months Premium Warranty Included.

  • Ad ID
    23748
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    44000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
