Land Rover Freelander 2

Glastonbury £10,995 10995.00GBP

Glastonbury, Somerset

£10,995
Chris Witcombe
car description

Landrover Freelander 2 2.2 TD HSE 5dr. Black. Full Black leather interior. 1 previous owner, car bought in 2013 from Yeovil Landrover through their approved used scheme. Next MOT due 28/07/2017, Full service history.
Sensible and genuine offers considered.

Accessories

HSE spec plus privacy glass, roof rails and mud flaps front and rear.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9575
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Black
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    75000 mi
  • MOT expiry
    Jul 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
  • Transmission
    73
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

