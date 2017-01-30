loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Freelander 2

Get an Insurance Quote

Glenrothes £2,100 2100.00GBP

Glenrothes, Fife

£2,100
Rhon Lavery
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Freelander automatic diesel 2006
MOT until Sep 2017
4 new tyres
Towbar with plugs
Sill protectors
Never used off road
Excellent condition inside and out driving well
Small noise under car when driving
Company car forces sale
2100 offers welcome

Accessories

Sill protectors
Towbar
Air con

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8144
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Marron
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    139000 mi
  • MOT expiry
    Sep 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
  • Transmission
    73
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Rhon Lavery
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on