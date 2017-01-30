Land Rover Freelander 2

Glenrothes £2,100 2100.00GBP
Glenrothes, Fife
Freelander automatic diesel 2006
MOT until Sep 2017
4 new tyres
Towbar with plugs
Sill protectors
Never used off road
Excellent condition inside and out driving well
Small noise under car when driving
Company car forces sale
2100 offers welcome
