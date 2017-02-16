loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander 2

Gravesend £6,995 6995.00GBP

153 Vale Road
Gravesend, DA11 8BX, Kent
United Kingdom

£6,995
car description

Air Conditioning, iPod Connectivity, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Central Locking, Locking Wheel Nuts, Cloth Upholstery, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Colour Coded Body, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, CD Player, Radio, 16'' Alloys, 3 owners, Aux connection, ECO stop/start, full service history, hill decent control, Off Road Package, Tow Pack, 16'' Alloys, 4x4 Roof Rails, Air Conditioning, Aux Connection, Always over 60 Mercedes-Benz cars in stock! We will not be beaten on price!

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8453
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    84000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

