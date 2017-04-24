loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander 2

Gravesend £8,495 8495.00GBP

153 Vale Road
Gravesend, DA11 8BX, Kent
United Kingdom

£8,495
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Powered Folding Mirrors, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Privacy Glass, Locking Wheel Nuts, Central Locking, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Push Button Start, Radio, CD Player, 17'' Alloys, Aux connection, full service history, rear parking sensors, Off Road Package, Alpine sound system, Demo 2 Owners, 17'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history FULL BEIGE LEATHER TRIM, REAR PARKING SENSORS, 17' ALLOY WHEELS, PRIVACY GLASS, Always over 60 Mercedes-Benz cars in stock! We will not be beaten on price!

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9626
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    86000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
