Land Rover Freelander 2

Lightwater £6,450 6450.00GBP
Mill House Burnt Pollard Lane
Lightwater, GU18 5SR, Surrey
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Half Leather, 2 Keys, Aux in for iPod, Parking Sensors, Folding Rear Seats, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Privacy Glass, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Multi-Disc CD Player, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history 4 New tyres, New MOT, Just serviced! All usual dealer facilities, Finance arranged, 6 months Warranty, Part Exchange welcome, Credit (fees apply) & Debit cards accepted. All cars are HPI checked and certified clear, viewing by appointment (as not all cars are stored on site), including evenings. Goto www.carstable.co.uk for more pictures.
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Half Leather, 2 Keys, Aux in for iPod, Parking Sensors, Folding Rear Seats, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Privacy Glass, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Multi-Disc CD Player, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Do you sometimes guess how close your...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
His road tests, which aired in Cleveland d...