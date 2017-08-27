Maldon £13,995 13995.00GBP
23 The Causeway
Maldon, CM9 4LJ, Essex
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Alarm, Immobiliser, Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Auto Lighting, Rear Spoiler, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, MP3 Player, Radio, 4x4 Bad credit finance, low rate finance and part exchange are all available subject to status. Terms and conditions apply. This Land Rover Freelander 2 Sport LE 2.2 SD4 Diesel Auto 4x4 Automatic is finished in white. This car has full service history. This car is fully loaded with features including full leather heated seats, sat nav / CD player / AUX / bluetooth, air conditioning / climate control / quickclear windscreen, fuel computer, front and rear parking sensors, 19'' alloy wheels, auto lights and wipers, cruise control, traction control and folding mirrors. Please contact for any further information.
