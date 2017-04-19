loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander 2

Portsmouth £8,450 8450.00GBP

BP Station
Portsmouth, PO3 6QB, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£8,450
car description

Finance EG: &pound;750 dep. or p.x. &pound;199 P/Month., When Unattended Please Call Tony 07879 443805, P.X. and Finance a pleasure, Debit &amp; Credit Cards Welcome., 4x4 Immaculate Nightfire Red Metallic with excellent trendy Charcoal velour heated seats. Spec includes: Dual zone auto climate control, rear parking sensors, cruise control, remote locking with 2 remote fobs and auto folding mirrors, excellent alloy wheels and tyres all round, trip computer, seat height and steering column adjustment, A.B.S. braking system, traction control, hill decent assist Etc. Absolutely lovely condition. Sold with full service, new MOT and 3 months parts and labour warranty., This car is superb

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9535
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    58000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

