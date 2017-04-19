Land Rover Freelander 2

Portsmouth £8,450 8450.00GBP
BP Station
Portsmouth, PO3 6QB, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Finance EG: £750 dep. or p.x. £199 P/Month., When Unattended Please Call Tony 07879 443805, P.X. and Finance a pleasure, Debit & Credit Cards Welcome., 4x4 Immaculate Nightfire Red Metallic with excellent trendy Charcoal velour heated seats. Spec includes: Dual zone auto climate control, rear parking sensors, cruise control, remote locking with 2 remote fobs and auto folding mirrors, excellent alloy wheels and tyres all round, trip computer, seat height and steering column adjustment, A.B.S. braking system, traction control, hill decent assist Etc. Absolutely lovely condition. Sold with full service, new MOT and 3 months parts and labour warranty., This car is superb
