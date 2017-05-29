Land Rover Freelander 2

Tonbridge £17,475 17475.00GBP
Five Oak Green Road
Tonbridge, TN12 6RE, Kent
United Kingdom
ABS, Air Bag, Immobiliser, Remote Alarm, Traction Control, Remote Central Locking, Power Steering, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Full Leather, Heated Seats, Electric Seats, Electric Front Windows, Electric Windows, Electric Sunroof, CD Player, Satellite Navigation, Rear Wash/wipe, Electric Mirrors, Roof Rails, Rear Spoiler, Front Fog Lamps, Parking Sensors, Height Adjustable Seat, Memory Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Powered Folding Mirrors, Headlamp Jetwash, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Xenon Headlamps, Auto Lighting, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Brake Assist, Rear Headrests, Multiple Airbags, Dual Climate Zones, Automatic Electric Windows, Auto-dip Rearview, Privacy Glass, Anti-Theft System, Triple Sunroofs, Colour SatNav, Child Locks, Folding Rear Seats, Head Restraints, Rear Armrest, Locking Wheel Nuts, Metallic Paintwork, Side Steps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, iPod Connectivity, Bluetooth, Isofix, Harman Kardon, Push Button Start, 2 Keys, Alloy wheels, 4x4 Our price includes a new 12 month MOT, Full pre delivery inspection/service if due, and a 3 Month parts and labour warranty. VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL US TO AVOID A WASTED JOURNEY, BUY FROM A GARAGE YOU CAN TRUST, ESTABLISHED 18 YEARS WITH FULL DEALER FACILITIES
