Land Rover Freelander 2

Tonbridge £17,975 17975.00GBP

Five Oak Green Road
Tonbridge, TN12 6RE, Kent
United Kingdom

£17,975
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Heated Seats, Head Restraints, Electric Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Side Steps, Roof Rails, Rear Wash/wipe, Rear Spoiler, Metallic Paintwork, Headlamp Jetwash, Front Fog Lamps, Auto Lighting, Isofix, Brake Assist, Child Locks, Multiple Airbags, ABS, Air Bag, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Front Windows, Automatic Electric Windows, Auto-dip Rearview, Push Button Start, Electric Sunroof, Triple Sunroofs, CD Player, Harman Kardon, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 2 Keys, Alloy wheels, 4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8521
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    41000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
