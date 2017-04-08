loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Freelander 2

Get an Insurance Quote

£6,000 6000.00GBP

London Road
BN6 9HZ, West Sussex
United Kingdom

£6,000
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Three Owners, Service History, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, Service history OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK - A SELECTION OF UP TO 200 CARS AND VANS AVAILABLE. Click on dealer 'VISIT WEBSITE' link for many more large photographs of this car. We are a West Sussex Trading Standards Approved 'Buy with Confidence Dealership', West Sussex Trading Standards 'Approved Buy with Confidence.

Accessories

Three Owners, Service History, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, Service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9378
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    100061 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on