LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2 Luxury 2.2 HSE SD4 5dr Auto

Lisburn £18,685 18685.00GBP
SERE Car Supermarket Lisburn
Lisburn, BT282RE, Antrim
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2 Luxury 2.2 HSE SD4 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 48072 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey
ABS + Traction Control, Auxiliary Heater, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Heated Front Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Locking Wheel Nuts, Luggage Cover, PAS, Rear Wash/wipe, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Service Interval Indicator, Digital Clock, Height Adjustable Driver's Seat, Pollen Filter, 12V Power Point In Luggage Area, Remote Central Locking/doors+fuel Cap+tailgate, Robust Passive Engine Immobilisation, Map Pockets On Front Seats, Tilt/reach Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Driver Information Module, 12V Power Point Front/rear, 3 Rear Headrests, Auto-dipping Door Mirrors In Reverse Gear, Perimeter Alarm, Front Armrests, Front Head Restraints, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Emergency Brake Assist, Electric Front/rear Windows, Front Centre Console Storage Box, One Shot Lowering/closing On Front Windows, CBC - (Cornering Brake Control), Rear View Camera, Rear Parking Aid, Two Rear Outer Seat Isofix Location Points, Dual Stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, Electronic Parking Brake, Drivers Knee Airbag, Electric Adjustable/heated/folding Door Mirrors, Front Seatbelt Pretensioners + Load Limiters, 5 X 3 Point Seatbelts, Rear Centre Armrest With 2 Cupholders + Storage, Daytime Running Lights, Navigation System With TMC, Personal Telephone Integration System With Bluetooth, Puddle And Footwell Lamps, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Driver/passenger Sunvisors And Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Diesel Particulate Filter, Stop/start Button, Automatic Headlights + Automatic Windscreen Wipers, Front Parking Aid, Front Side Airbags With Curtain Airbags, DAB Digital Radio, Auxiliary Audio Jack, Terrain Response, Clearview Pack - Freelander 2, Cold Climate Pack - Freelander 2, Roll Stability Control, Auto Climate Control With Air Filtration And Air Quality Sensing For Auto Recirculation, 3 Position Memory For Driver's Seat And Driving Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio/cruise Controls, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror With Humidity Sensor, Bi-Xenon Headlights With Headlight Levelling, Design Pack - Freelander 2, Electric Sunroof - Sliding Front Glass And Fixed Glass Rear Panoramic Roof, Windsor Leather Electric Driver's Adjustment Including Height,recline,lumbar Support And Cushion Tilt With Passenger's Height And Recline (8/6- Way), Meridian Audio System With Radio/single Cd Player/MP3/825W Amp + 17 Speakers, LED Headlamp Signature, Solid Paint, Tyre Repair Kit, 19" 10 Spoke Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels, Premium Ebony Carpet Mats, Grand
