LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2 S 2.2 TD4-E 5dr 2010

Bognor Regis £9,495 9495.00GBP

5d Clock Park, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis
Bognor Regis, PO22 9NH, West Sussex
United Kingdom

£9,495
car description

Stunning Car,2 Owners,2 Keys, Black Cloth interior, Four wheel-drive, Air-Conditioning, Alarm, Alloy Wheels (16in), Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD). Metallic Black, DRIVE AWAY IN THE KNOWLEDGE YOUR CAR IS 100% ROAD WORTHY - RELAX IN THE KNOWLEDGE THAT ANY CAR WE SELL IS HPI CLEAR - OUR CARS HAVE BEEN NEWLY SERVICED, HAVE A NEW MOT - COME WITH A MINIMUM OF 6 MONTHS RAC MECHANICAL BREAKDOWN WARRANTY - PLUS 12 MTHS COMPLIMENTARY BREAKDOWN COVER - FINANCE AVAILABLE..VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR DETAILS - PLEASE CALL FIRST ON 01243 828826 PRIOR TO YOUR ARRIVAL IF YOU WISH TO VIEW AND TEST DRIVE,, PLEASE CALL FIRST ON 01243 828826 PRIOR TO YOUR ARRIVAL IF YOU WISH TO VIEW AND TEST DRIVE, GBP 9,495 p/x welcome less

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7682
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    13/01/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    2 S 2.2 TD4-E 5dr
