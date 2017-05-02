loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2001 139742 Manual Petrol Blue

Get an Insurance Quote

Southampton £795 795.00GBP

Highlands House,, Salisbury Road,, Calmore,, Southampton
Southampton, SO402RQ, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£795
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Rare ES Freelaander.;Bright Metallic Blue 4x4 with full leather interior.;Filled with features and representing excellent value for money for this rare great fun off/on road car.;;Comfortably seating five adults and the flexibility to go almost fully convertible.;;This car is fitted with a tow bar and electrics pack..;

Accessories

ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alarm Alloy Wheels Central Locking Driver Airbag Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Factory Towbar Folding Rear Seats Front Arm Rest Front Heated Seats Full Size Spare Wheel Hard Top Heated Seats HPI Clear Immobiliser Leather Interior Lumbar Support New MOT Upon Sale Panoramic Glass Hard Top Panoramic Sunroof Passenger Airbag Remote Locking Seat Height Adjustment Split Folding Rear Seats Sunroof Tow Bar with Electrics V5 Reg Doc Warranted Mileage

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9750
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    02/05/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    139742 mi
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.796
  • Engine Model
    ES HARDBACK
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on