LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2001 139742 Manual Petrol Blue

Southampton £795 795.00GBP
Highlands House,, Salisbury Road,, Calmore,, Southampton
Southampton, SO402RQ, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Rare ES Freelaander.;Bright Metallic Blue 4x4 with full leather interior.;Filled with features and representing excellent value for money for this rare great fun off/on road car.;;Comfortably seating five adults and the flexibility to go almost fully convertible.;;This car is fitted with a tow bar and electrics pack..;
ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alarm Alloy Wheels Central Locking Driver Airbag Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Factory Towbar Folding Rear Seats Front Arm Rest Front Heated Seats Full Size Spare Wheel Hard Top Heated Seats HPI Clear Immobiliser Leather Interior Lumbar Support New MOT Upon Sale Panoramic Glass Hard Top Panoramic Sunroof Passenger Airbag Remote Locking Seat Height Adjustment Split Folding Rear Seats Sunroof Tow Bar with Electrics V5 Reg Doc Warranted Mileage
