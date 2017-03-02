LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2002 V6I GS HARDBACK Auto 53400 Petrol Grey

£2,100 2100.00GBP
Vale Farm, Lydlinch Common, Nr Sturminster Newton
DT10 2JD, Dorset
United Kingdom
(HPI CHECKED AND CLEAR) (14 SERVICES), Upgrades - CD Autochanger, Next MOT due 21/02/2018, Last serviced on 16/02/2017 at 53,279 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Alloy Wheels - 15in Adventure, Radio/Cassette with Remote S/W Controls, In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Alarm, Electric Windows (Front), Anti-Lock Brakes, Immobiliser, Power steering, Remote central locking, Sunroof. 5 seats, Grey, (GBP 99 ADMIN FEE WHICH INCLUDES A 6 MONTH NATIONAL PARTS AND LABOUR WARRANTY), VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, CLOSED SUNDAYS,
