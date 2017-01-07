loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2011 SD4 HSE Auto 27000 Diesel Black

Get an Insurance Quote

£17,850 17850.00GBP

Vale Farm, Lydlinch Common, Nr Sturminster Newton
DT10 2JD, Dorset
United Kingdom

£17,850
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

One Lady Owner FULL LEATHER 5X LAND ROVER SERVICES. ((GBP 195 Admin Fee which Includes a National 6 Month Parts and Labour Warranty)), Last serviced at 23,000 miles, Navigation System with Touch Screen and TMC, Elec. Sunroof - Sliding Fr. Glass/Fixed Panoramic, Parking Aid-Front, Climate Control Auto./Air Filtr./Quality Sensing, Parking Aid-Rear, Seat Heated - Front, Cruise Control, 18in 10-Spoke Alloy Wheels Sparkle Silver (New), Audio System Digital Radio DAB, Memory Drivers Front Seat/Exterior Mirrors, Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Drivers and Front Passengers One-Touch Open/Close, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Alarm System - Perimetric, Driver Information Centre, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Height and Recline and Passengers Recline, Radio and Single CD Player, MP3 Disc Compatibility, Auxiliary Input. 5 seats, Metallic Black, VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, CLOSED SUNDAYS;Tell 07767404900.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7631
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    07/01/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    27000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    SD4 HSE
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on