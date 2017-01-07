LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2011 SD4 HSE Auto 27000 Diesel Black

£17,850 17850.00GBP
Vale Farm, Lydlinch Common, Nr Sturminster Newton
DT10 2JD, Dorset
United Kingdom
One Lady Owner FULL LEATHER 5X LAND ROVER SERVICES. ((GBP 195 Admin Fee which Includes a National 6 Month Parts and Labour Warranty)), Last serviced at 23,000 miles, Navigation System with Touch Screen and TMC, Elec. Sunroof - Sliding Fr. Glass/Fixed Panoramic, Parking Aid-Front, Climate Control Auto./Air Filtr./Quality Sensing, Parking Aid-Rear, Seat Heated - Front, Cruise Control, 18in 10-Spoke Alloy Wheels Sparkle Silver (New), Audio System Digital Radio DAB, Memory Drivers Front Seat/Exterior Mirrors, Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Drivers and Front Passengers One-Touch Open/Close, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Alarm System - Perimetric, Driver Information Centre, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Height and Recline and Passengers Recline, Radio and Single CD Player, MP3 Disc Compatibility, Auxiliary Input. 5 seats, Metallic Black, VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, CLOSED SUNDAYS;Tell 07767404900.
