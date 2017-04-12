loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Ashtead £14,990 14990.00GBP

13 Craddocks Parade
Ashtead, KT21 1QL, Surrey
United Kingdom

£14,990
** £990 DEPOSIT £289 MONTHLY **, ** BUY NOW START PAYING JUNE 2017**, Two Private Owners From New, ** CAR JUST IN FULL SPECIFICATION TO FOLLOW **, Full Land Rover & Specialist Service History, Finance For Example Only - Contact For Quote, 4x4

  • Ad ID
    9419
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    37000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
