Land Rover Freelander

Barnstaple £4,999 4999.00GBP

Chivenor Business Park
Barnstaple, EX31 4BN, Devon
United Kingdom

£4,999
4x4 LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 E GS 4X4 2009 59 PLATE AIR CON POWER STEERING ABS ELEC WINDOWS LARGE BOOT SPACE 6 SPEED BARGAIN AT ONLY &pound;4999

4x4

  • Ad ID
    9067
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    153057 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
