Land Rover Freelander

Bexhill-on-Sea £8,990 8990.00GBP

8a Terminus Road
Bexhill-on-Sea, TN39 3LP, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£8,990
Air Conditioning, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Dual Climate Zones, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Immobiliser, Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Rear Headrests, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, Front Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, CD Player, Colour Coded Body, Multiple Airbags, ABS, Push Button Start, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Power Steering, Parking Sensors, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Column, 17'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8503
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    81000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
