Land Rover Freelander

Brighton £6,495 6495.00GBP

Unit 1-74 Preston Road
Brighton, BN1 4QG, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£6,495
car description

** HP Offer: &pound;995 deposit &pound;126pcm **, Almond/Nutmeg full Napoli Leather Seats, 2-Stage electrically heated memory seats , Six-way fully electric seat adjustment, 18 inch 10-Spoke Alloy Wheels - 235/60AT , Command Driving Position , Multi-Function steering wheel , Automatic climate control system, Alpine branded audio system with 9 speakers, High definition Touch-screen Satellite Navigation, automatic recirculation and humidity control, Electric tilting/sliding panoramic sunroof , Electrochromatic rear view mirror, Wing mirrors with auto dipping in reverse gear, Power folding, heated and electric door mirrors, Xenon Headlights with headlight wash, Cruise Control, Both remote central locking keys with push start, HPI Clear (Complete with certificate), New MOT with no advisory items , Full service history , (Most recent Full service 30/12/16 at 98385m), 9 Service stamps in service portfolio, ----- Services offered:, Credit and Debit card Facilities , Warranty included , Part

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9306
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    102805 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

