Land Rover Freelander

Full leather interior trim, Heated front seats, Dual zone electronic climate control, Cruise Control, Rear park assist, LED daytime running lights, Bluetooth hands free , Privacy Glass, Radio, CD Player, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Key less start with power start button, Power folding mirrors, Electrically adjustable & heated door mirrors, Electric front and rear windows, Multi function trip computer, External temperature sensor & display, Front fog lights, Electric parking brake, Hill Descent system, Hill start assist, Chrome mirror caps, Drivers & Front passenger airbags, Side Air Bags, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Anti lock brakes, 12v Auxillary power socket, Body colour bumpers, Body colour mirrors and handles, Front arm rest, Leather trimmed steering wheel, 19'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history With options when new of Metallic paint finish, 19'' Alloys, Privacy glass, Chrome mirror caps, Detachable tow bar, Side protection mouldings and Side step running boards. Also worth noting is that this Freelander is the later model that benefits from Start / Stop technology to improve fuel consumption and consequently reduce the road tax.