Land Rover Freelander

Chipping Norton £15,950 15950.00GBP
Chipping Norton,
OX7 5TB,
Oxfordshire
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Twin Sunroofs, Remote Central Locking, Heated Seats, Electric Seats, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Radio, Alloy wheels, 4x4 TOP SPEC FREELANDER HSE WITH 5 SERVICE STAMPS., THIS VEHICLE IS SUPPLIED WITH A NEW 12 MONTH MOT, PRE DELIVERY INSPECTION, WARRANTY, AND 12 MONTHS FREE AA BREAKDOWN COVER OR AN UPGRADE IF YOU ARE CURRENTLY A MEMBER. GREAT FINANCE PACKAGES INCLUDING LOW CREDIT SCORE AND ZERO DEPOSIT - USUALLY A DECISION IN MINUTES. PAY NOTHING FOR THE FIRST 2 MONTHS. DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED. FAMILY RUN BUSINESS ESTABLISHED FOR OVER 20 YEARS. FREE LOCAL TRAIN STATION PICK UP AND NATIONAL DELIVERY AVAILABLE. CHECK OUT OUR INDEPENDENTLY COLLECTED FEEDBACK - OVER 400 GREAT REVIEWS.
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Twin Sunroofs, Remote Central Locking, Heated Seats, Electric Seats, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Radio, Alloy wheels, 4x4
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
People are stupid. Mention the countr...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...