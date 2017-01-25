Land Rover Freelander

car description

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Remote Central Locking, Heated Seats, Traction Control, Power Steering, Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Radio, Twin Sunroofs, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history RARE V6 FREELANDER HSE. DEMO + 1 LADY OWNER WITH 7 SERVICE STAMPS., THIS VEHICLE IS SUPPLIED WITH A NEW 12 MONTH MOT, PRE DELIVERY INSPECTION, WARRANTY, AND 12 MONTHS FREE AA BREAKDOWN COVER OR AN UPGRADE IF YOU ARE CURRENTLY A MEMBER. GREAT FINANCE PACKAGES INCLUDING LOW CREDIT SCORE AND ZERO DEPOSIT - USUALLY A DECISION IN MINUTES. PAY NOTHING FOR THE FIRST 2 MONTHS. DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED. FAMILY RUN BUSINESS ESTABLISHED FOR OVER 20 YEARS. FREE LOCAL TRAIN STATION PICK UP AND NATIONAL DELIVERY AVAILABLE. CHECK OUT OUR INDEPENDENTLY COLLECTED FEEDBACK - OVER 400 GREAT REVIEWS.