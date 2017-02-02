loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Chipping Norton £15,977 15977.00GBP

Chipping Norton, OX7 5TB, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom

£15,977
Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Colour SatNav, Climate Control, Bluetooth, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Memory Seats, Remote Central Locking, Privacy Glass, Heated Seats, Electric Seats, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Metallic Paintwork, CD Player, Radio, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Twin Sunroofs, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full main dealer service history TOP SPEC FREELANDER WITH 5 LAND ROVER SERVICE STAMPS., THIS VEHICLE IS SUPPLIED WITH A NEW 12 MONTH MOT, PRE DELIVERY INSPECTION, WARRANTY, AND 12 MONTHS FREE AA BREAKDOWN COVER OR AN UPGRADE IF YOU ARE CURRENTLY A MEMBER. GREAT FINANCE PACKAGES INCLUDING LOW CREDIT SCORE AND ZERO DEPOSIT - USUALLY A DECISION IN MINUTES. PAY NOTHING FOR THE FIRST 2 MONTHS. DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED. FAMILY RUN BUSINESS ESTABLISHED FOR OVER 20 YEARS. FREE LOCAL TRAIN STATION PICK UP AND NATIONAL DELIVERY AVAILABLE. CHECK OUT OUR INDEPENDENTLY COLLECTED FEEDBACK - OVER 400 GREAT REVIEWS.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8176
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    50000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
