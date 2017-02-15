loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Freelander

Get an Insurance Quote

Chipping Norton £3,000 3000.00GBP

Chipping Norton, OX7 5TB, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom

£3,000
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Traction Control, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Radio, Multiple Airbags, ABS, Remote Central Locking, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history PART EX TO CLEAR. CLEAN AND TIDY. LONG MOT.

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Traction Control, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Radio, Multiple Airbags, ABS, Remote Central Locking, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8436
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    117000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1951
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on