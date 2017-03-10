loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Chipping Norton £7,990 7990.00GBP

Chipping Norton, OX7 5TB, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom

£7,990
car description

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Twin Sunroofs, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Steering, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Remote Central Locking, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Metallic Paintwork, Multiple Airbags, ABS, CD Player, Radio, Harman Kardon, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history HEATED AND ELECTRIC LEATHER SEATS, SAT NAV, TWIN SUNROOFS AND HARMON KARDON., THIS VEHICLE IS SUPPLIED WITH A NEW 12 MONTH MOT, PRE DELIVERY INSPECTION, WARRANTY, AND 12 MONTHS FREE AA BREAKDOWN COVER OR AN UPGRADE IF YOU ARE CURRENTLY A MEMBER. GREAT FINANCE PACKAGES INCLUDING LOW CREDIT SCORE AND ZERO DEPOSIT - USUALLY A DECISION IN MINUTES. PAY NOTHING FOR THE FIRST 2 MONTHS. DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED. FAMILY RUN BUSINESS ESTABLISHED FOR OVER 20 YEARS. FREE LOCAL TRAIN STATION PICK UP AND NATIONAL DELIVERY AVAILABLE. CHECK OUT OUR INDEPENDENTLY COLLECTED FEEDBACK - OVER 400 GREAT REVIEWS.

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Twin Sunroofs, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Steering, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Remote Central Locking, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Metallic Paintwork, Multiple Airbags, ABS, CD Player, Radio, Harman Kardon, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8854
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    88000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

