loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Freelander

Get an Insurance Quote

Chipping Norton £12,644 12644.00GBP

Chipping Norton, OX7 5TB, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom

£12,644
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Radio, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Remote Central Locking, Side Steps, Tow Pack, Parking Sensors, Powered Folding Mirrors, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history LOW MILEAGE FREELANDER WITH 3 SERVICE STAMPS., THIS VEHICLE IS SUPPLIED WITH A NEW 12 MONTH MOT, PRE DELIVERY INSPECTION, WARRANTY, AND 12 MONTHS FREE AA BREAKDOWN COVER OR AN UPGRADE IF YOU ARE CURRENTLY A MEMBER. GREAT FINANCE PACKAGES INCLUDING LOW CREDIT SCORE AND ZERO DEPOSIT - USUALLY A DECISION IN MINUTES. PAY NOTHING FOR THE FIRST 2 MONTHS. DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED. FAMILY RUN BUSINESS ESTABLISHED FOR OVER 20 YEARS. FREE LOCAL TRAIN STATION PICK UP AND NATIONAL DELIVERY AVAILABLE. CHECK OUT OUR INDEPENDENTLY COLLECTED FEEDBACK - OVER 400 GREAT REVIEWS.

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Radio, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Remote Central Locking, Side Steps, Tow Pack, Parking Sensors, Powered Folding Mirrors, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8992
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    30000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on