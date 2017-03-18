Land Rover Freelander

car description

Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Radio, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Remote Central Locking, Side Steps, Tow Pack, Parking Sensors, Powered Folding Mirrors, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history LOW MILEAGE FREELANDER WITH 3 SERVICE STAMPS., THIS VEHICLE IS SUPPLIED WITH A NEW 12 MONTH MOT, PRE DELIVERY INSPECTION, WARRANTY, AND 12 MONTHS FREE AA BREAKDOWN COVER OR AN UPGRADE IF YOU ARE CURRENTLY A MEMBER. GREAT FINANCE PACKAGES INCLUDING LOW CREDIT SCORE AND ZERO DEPOSIT - USUALLY A DECISION IN MINUTES. PAY NOTHING FOR THE FIRST 2 MONTHS. DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED. FAMILY RUN BUSINESS ESTABLISHED FOR OVER 20 YEARS. FREE LOCAL TRAIN STATION PICK UP AND NATIONAL DELIVERY AVAILABLE. CHECK OUT OUR INDEPENDENTLY COLLECTED FEEDBACK - OVER 400 GREAT REVIEWS.