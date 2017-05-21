Land Rover Freelander

car description

4x4 *** AA INSPECTED CAR *** Zermatt Silver Freelander 2 'E' model. The first SUV with Start/Stop technology. This car is locally owned and has a full service history with all recent work being carried out by RST Landrovers West Mersea. Specification Includes Cruise Control, Climate Control, 6 Speed Gearbox, Hill Decent Control, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Towbar, Auto Headlights, Air Conditioning, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Full Size Spare Wheel. 2 Keys. 128 POINT AA INSPECTION INCLUDED WITH FULL REPORT. (report can be viewed at AACars.com) Car is in excellent condition, runs and drives beautifully. Call us to discuss delivery anywhere in the UK on this car. Have a look at our testimonials on our website to read more about us and the services we can offer our clients. Video walk around of this car available. 'Like' our page on Facebook for stock updates. This vehicle is HPI Checked and supplied with an AA Inspection & 12 Months AA Roadside Assistance. WarrantyWise Warranties Available for 6,12,24 or 36 Months. UK Nationwide Delivery Available. Finance Available - We have a range of lenders for all circumstances - CHALLENGE US TO BEAT YOUR FINANCE QUOTES. Part Exchange Considered. View our website - WWW.GEORGEKINGSLEY.CO.UK - Prestige & Performance Specialist