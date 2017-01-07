Land Rover Freelander

Colchester £13,995 13995.00GBP
3 Haven Road
Colchester, CO2 8HT, Essex
United Kingdom
Rear Entertainment, Colour SatNav, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, 4x4 Massive Specification, Fantastic Colour, Great Condition Throughout, Upgrades - Rosen Rear Screen Entertainment With Wireless Headphones, Satellite Navigation, Full Panoramic Sunroof (Glass Tilt/Slide Rear), Audio System - Branded Alpine, Heated Seats - Front, Body Side Mouldings, Bluetooth Phone Funtionality, Beige Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Cruise Control, Upholstery Leather, Alloy Wheels (19in), Telephone Equipment, Rain Sensor, Computer (Driver Information System), Paint Metallic, Tinted Glass (Rear Windows). 5 seats, Blue, FINANCE PACKAGES - With a number of lenders on board we are able to offer packages to suit individual circumstances. HPI CLEAR - All vehicles are provided with full HPI reports. WARRANTY - At Velvis Cars we provide every vehicle with a standard 3 month warranty through Auto Protect. An upgraded 6 month warranty, or wear and tear policies over 6 and 12 months are also available on request. Call or Text up to 10pm. 7 days a week. Please call James, Tom or Andrew to arrange a viewing, Viewings Best By Appointment
Rear Entertainment, Colour SatNav, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, 4x4
