Land Rover Freelander

Colchester £9,895 9895.00GBP
3 Haven Road
Colchester, CO2 8HT, Essex
United Kingdom
Climate Control, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Cloth Upholstery, 4x4 A Lovely Example With Full Dealership And Specialist History With Low Mileage, Only 1 Former Keeper From New., Upgrades - Audio System - Branded Alpine, Privacy Glass to Rear of B Post, Side Steps, Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, 3 months warranty, Last serviced on 03/03/2016 at 47,055 miles, Full service history, Black Cloth interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Climate Control Automatic / Air Filtration, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Rain Sensor, 17in 6-Spoke Alloy Wheels Style 1, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alloy Wheels (17in), Computer (Driver Information System). 5 seats, Grey
Climate Control, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Cloth Upholstery, 4x4
