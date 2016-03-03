Land Rover Freelander

car description

Climate Control, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Cloth Upholstery, 4x4 A Lovely Example With Full Dealership And Specialist History With Low Mileage, Only 1 Former Keeper From New., Upgrades - Audio System - Branded Alpine, Privacy Glass to Rear of B Post, Side Steps, Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, 3 months warranty, Last serviced on 03/03/2016 at 47,055 miles, Full service history, Black Cloth interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Climate Control Automatic / Air Filtration, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Rain Sensor, 17in 6-Spoke Alloy Wheels Style 1, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alloy Wheels (17in), Computer (Driver Information System). 5 seats, Grey, FINANCE PACKAGES - With a number of lenders on board we are able to offer packages to suit individual circumstances, including Sub Prime. HPI CLEAR - All vehicles are provided with full HPI reports. WARRANTY - At Velvis Cars we provide every vehicle with a standard 3 month warranty through Auto Protect. An upgraded 6 month warranty, or wear and tear policies over 6 and 12 months are also available on request. Call or Text up to 10pm. 7 days a week. Please call James, Tom or Andrew to arrange a viewing, Viewings Best By Appointment.