Land Rover Freelander

Crowborough £1,995 1995.00GBP

North Street
Crowborough, TN6 3LY, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£1,995
car description

Metallic Paintwork, Colour Coded Body, Alloy wheels, 4x4

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10031
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    80000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1796
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

