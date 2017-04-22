loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Crowborough £4,750 4750.00GBP

North Street
Crowborough, TN6 3LY, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£4,750
car description

Air Conditioning, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Twin Air Bags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Radio, 2x Car Keys, 12 volt socket, 4x4, Full service history

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9600
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    69000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1951
