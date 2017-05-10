loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Croydon £16,950 16950.00GBP

280 Thornton Road
Croydon, CR0 3EU, Surrey
United Kingdom

£16,950
Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Electric Seats, Parking Sensors, Side Steps, Tow Pack, Twin Sunroofs, Electric Windows, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full main dealer service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9889
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    44000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Engine Size
    2179
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

