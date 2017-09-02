Land Rover Freelander

car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Powered Folding Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Traction Control, Parking Sensors, Trip Computer, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Push Button Start, Twin Sunroofs, CD Player, Full Service History, HPI CHECKED, Colour Coded Body, Auto Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Isofix, Child Locks, ABS, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, 4x4, Full service history Bexley Car Sales are pleased to offer this pristine condition Freelander 2 HSE with just one previous owner and full service history. The condition of the vehicle is truly remarkable and has been maintained to the highest standard, it really is like new! Please call 8am-9pm for further details. A truly stunning example, ready to drive away. Finance available. All vehicles are fully HPI checked & we are AA approved.Spec includes....Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Twin Sunroof's, Bluetooth Phone System, Full leather Heated/Electric Seats With Memory, Cruise Control, AUX Point, Pirelli Tyres, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Branded Alpine - Dolby Prologic II/6CD Changer, 7 Speaker System, Automatic Climate Control Upgrade, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Computer (Driver Information System), Alloy Wheels (18in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3/CD Autochanger), 18in 12-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Upholstery Leather, Heated Front Screen, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm, Push Button Start, Auto Lights + Wipers, Audio Remote Control, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Child locks & Isofix system, Carpet Mats - Front and Rear, Height adjustable drivers seat, Mirrors External (Memory Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming), Remote central locking, Traction control, PLEASE CALL 8AM - 9PM TO ARRANGE A VIEWING. Bexley Car Sales is a family owned business based in Bexley Kent, All of our vehicles are fully HPI checked and have guaranteed mileage. Please read our reviews on Google and our websit