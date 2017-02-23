Land Rover Freelander

car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Power Steering, Parking Sensors, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Column, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Push Button Start, Twin Sunroofs, CD Player, MP3 Player, Full Service History, HPI CHECKED, New MOT, One Owner, Metallic Paintwork, Front Fog Lamps, Colour Coded Body, Auto Lighting, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, 4x4, Full service history Bexley Car Sales are pleased to offer this pristine condition, top spec, Freelander 2 HSE 4x4 with only 55,000 miles, one lady owner and full service history including a new Mot. Please call 8am-9pm for further details.Spec includes.....Touch screen satellite navigation, Bluetooth + Voice Command, Twin Sunroof's, Full Leather/Electric Seats With Memory Setting And Lumber, Media Pack, Heated Steering Wheel, Digital Radio (DAB), Meridian Spekers, Pirelli P Zero Tyres, Xenon Lights, Hill Decent Mode, Climate Control - Auto with Air Filtrat & Air Qual, Cruise Control, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Parking Aid - Rear, Say What You See - Voice Activation, Parking Aid - Front, Heated Front Seats, Grained Leather Seats - Electric, Alloy Wheels - 18in 10-Spoke, Driver Information Centre, Alarm System - Perimetric, Audio Remote Control, Auto Lights + Wipers, Memory Function for Drivers Seat and Ext. Mirrors, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Grained Leather Dynamic Seats, Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc , File Compatibility, 3.5 Auxiliary Input, Single USB MP3/iPod Connectivity, Rain Sensing Wipers, Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Drivers and Front Passengers One-Touch Open/Close, 3x3 point rear seat belts, 7in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Auto Dimming Interior Mirror with Humidity Sensor, Child locks & Isofix system, Daytime Running Lights (DRL), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Roll Stability Control (RSC), Heated Leather Steering Whee