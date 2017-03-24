Land Rover Freelander

Dartford £11,500 11500.00GBP
701 - 707 Princes Road
Dartford, DA2 6EA, Kent
United Kingdom
01322 838979, www.thecaroutlet.co.uk, One Previous Owner, Service History, Satellite Navigation, Full Black Leather, Glass Panoramic Sunroof, Climate Control, Cruise Control, ABS, 18'' Alloy Wheels, Traction Control, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Power Steering, Remote Central Locking, CD Player, MP3 Player, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Parking Sensors, Full Leather, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Front Centre Armrest, Folding Rear Seats, Isofix, Adjustable Steering Column, Child Locks, Auto Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash/wipe, Colour Coded Body, Alarm, Immobiliser, 4x4 Please Call to Confirm Vehicle is available & Details are Correct before Visiting us. Our Facilities Include: Warranties HPI Reports Part Exchange Payment by Credit/Debit Cards 7 days free drive away insurance with Aviva
