Land Rover Freelander

£14,695 14695.00GBP
Westham Business Park
BN24 5NP, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Anti-Theft System, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Alcantara Leather, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, CD Player, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full main dealer service history THIS FREELANDER 2 AUTOMATIC WAS A DEMONSTRATOR THEN ONE LADY OWNER AND HENCE IS IN TRULY SUPERB CONDITION AND BOASTING A VERY HIGH SPECIFICATION NOW AVAILABLE TO VIEW AT OUR WESTHAM SHOWROOM NEAR EASTBOURNE EAST SUSSEX CALL NOW ON 01323 760973
