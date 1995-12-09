loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Freelander

Get an Insurance Quote

£1,995 1995.00GBP

68 Lewes Road
BN6 8TY, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£1,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Air Conditioning, Immobiliser, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Retractable Headrests, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Power Steering, Stability Control, ABS, Air Bag, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Sunroof, CD Player, Radio, Half Leather, 4x4

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Immobiliser, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Retractable Headrests, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Power Steering, Stability Control, ABS, Air Bag, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Sunroof, CD Player, Radio, Half Leather, 4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23273
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    95000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1951
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on