£3,695 3695.00GBP
Eastbourne Road
BN24 6HN, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Half Leather, Central Locking, Remote Central Locking, Alcantara Leather, Head Restraints, Lumbar Adjustment, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Parking Sensors, Stability Control, Trip Computer, Power Steering, ABS, Brake Assist, Twin Air Bags, Front Fog Lamps, Roof Rails, Tow Pack, Side Steps, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Radio, 16'' Alloys, Service history Land Rover Freelander TDiesel4 SE Station Wagon 5Dr 2.0. Service History, Locally Owned & Genuine Mileage Of Just 85,000 with 16'' Alloys, Heated Half Leather/Alcantara Seats, Tow Bar, Roof Rails, Electric Windows/Mirrors & Radio CD Player. Bargain 4x4
