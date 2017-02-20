loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Freelander

Get an Insurance Quote

£8,995 8995.00GBP

209 - 219 London Road
TN37 6LU, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£8,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Remote Central Locking, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Metallic Paintwork, Colour Coded Body, Auto Lighting, Multiple Airbags, Isofix, Traction Control, Stability Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Mirrors, Push Button Start, CD Player, 17'' Alloys, 4x4 One owner from new with full landrover service history, original carpet mats, full black leather, colour sat navigation, front and rear park assist, this car is in outstanding condition

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Remote Central Locking, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Metallic Paintwork, Colour Coded Body, Auto Lighting, Multiple Airbags, Isofix, Traction Control, Stability Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Mirrors, Push Button Start, CD Player, 17'' Alloys, 4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8518
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    104000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on