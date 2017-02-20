Land Rover Freelander

£8,995 8995.00GBP
209 - 219 London Road
TN37 6LU, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Remote Central Locking, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Metallic Paintwork, Colour Coded Body, Auto Lighting, Multiple Airbags, Isofix, Traction Control, Stability Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Mirrors, Push Button Start, CD Player, 17'' Alloys, 4x4 One owner from new with full landrover service history, original carpet mats, full black leather, colour sat navigation, front and rear park assist, this car is in outstanding condition
