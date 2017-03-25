Land Rover Freelander

£5,495 5495.00GBP
Westham Business Park
BN24 5NP, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Powered Folding Mirrors, Anti-Theft System, Alcantara Leather, Adjustable Steering Column, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Side Steps, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history A VERY STRICKING EXAMPLE LANDROVER FREELANDER SPORT DIESEL AUTOMATIC FINISHED IN JAVA BLACK WITH ALCANTARA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY ALLOY WHEELS AND SIDE STEPS NOW AVAILABLE TO VIEW AT OUR WESTHAM SHOWROOM NEAR EASTBOURNE EAST SUSSEX BN245NP CALL NOW ON 01323 760973
