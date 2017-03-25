loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Freelander

Get an Insurance Quote

£5,495 5495.00GBP

Westham Business Park
BN24 5NP, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£5,495
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Air Conditioning, Powered Folding Mirrors, Anti-Theft System, Alcantara Leather, Adjustable Steering Column, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Side Steps, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history A VERY STRICKING EXAMPLE LANDROVER FREELANDER SPORT DIESEL AUTOMATIC FINISHED IN JAVA BLACK WITH ALCANTARA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY ALLOY WHEELS AND SIDE STEPS NOW AVAILABLE TO VIEW AT OUR WESTHAM SHOWROOM NEAR EASTBOURNE EAST SUSSEX BN245NP CALL NOW ON 01323 760973

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Powered Folding Mirrors, Anti-Theft System, Alcantara Leather, Adjustable Steering Column, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Side Steps, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9111
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    78700 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1951
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on