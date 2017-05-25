loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Freelander

Get an Insurance Quote

Eastbourne £3,495 3495.00GBP

Lottbridge Drove
Eastbourne, BN23 6PJ, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£3,495
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Air Conditioning, CD Player, Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Power Steering, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Central Locking, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Tow Pack, 16'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history LAND ROVER FREELANDER ADVENTURER 2.0 TD4 AUTOMATIC DIESEL 5 DOOR, GREY, 84,049 MILES, S/HISTORY, AIR CON, CD PLAYER, E/WINDOWS, C/LOCKS, ABS, TWIN AIR BAGS, CLOTH INTERIOR, TOW PACK, COLOUR CODED BODY, 16'' ALLOYS

Accessories

Air Conditioning, CD Player, Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Power Steering, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Central Locking, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Tow Pack, 16'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10150
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    84049 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1951
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on