Land Rover Freelander

Eastbourne £3,495 3495.00GBP
Lottbridge Drove
Eastbourne, BN23 6PJ, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Sunroof, CD Player, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Power Steering, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Central Locking, Colour Coded Body, Tow Pack, 16'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history LANDROVER FREELANDER TD4 2.0 SE 3 DOOR, BLACK, LOCALLY OWNED, 103,122 MILES, S/HISTORY, AIR CON, SUN ROOF, HALF LEATHER, CD PLAYER, E/WINDOWS, C/LOCKS, ABS, TWIN AIR BAGS, TOW PACK, 16'' ALLOYS
